Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
