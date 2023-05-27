Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.