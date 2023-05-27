Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from FRI 11:00 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
