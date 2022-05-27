Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There i…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The UV index to…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast bri…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahe…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91, th…
This evening in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance o…