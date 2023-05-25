Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The are…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of thun…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. High UV indexes are …