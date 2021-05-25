The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
