Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

