The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph.