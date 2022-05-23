Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
