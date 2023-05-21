Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.