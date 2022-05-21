Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

