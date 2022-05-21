Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.