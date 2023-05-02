Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Orangeburg. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 de…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should b…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Don'…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degr…