Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 100. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Spring mornings sometimes produce wet lawns. Here's why.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a pe…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings o…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degree…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is s…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperature…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Scattered sho…