Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy sk…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Don't leave t…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this …