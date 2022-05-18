The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 deg…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degree…
Spring mornings sometimes produce wet lawns. Here's why.
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings o…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is s…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…