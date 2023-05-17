The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.