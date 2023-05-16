The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy sk…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Don't leave t…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Hig…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun a…