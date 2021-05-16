The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but ch…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leave the hou…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tod…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Win…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast …
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturda…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperature…