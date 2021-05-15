Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
