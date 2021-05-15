 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News