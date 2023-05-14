The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy sk…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Hig…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.