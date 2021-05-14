Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but ch…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leave the hou…
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tod…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Win…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 d…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast …
This evening in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. It looks l…