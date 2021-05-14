 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

