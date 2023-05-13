The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy sk…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Hig…