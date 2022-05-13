Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
