The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
