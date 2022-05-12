Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
