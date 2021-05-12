Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but ch…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drasti…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. …
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leave the hou…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Win…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 47F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Orangeburg will see warm …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 d…