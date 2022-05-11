Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

