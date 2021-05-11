Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
