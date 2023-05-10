Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The are…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
It might not rain or snow in space, but our solar system is pretty active.