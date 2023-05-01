Temperatures will be warm Monday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
