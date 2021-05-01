 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

