Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.