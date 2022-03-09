Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.