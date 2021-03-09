Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
