Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory until WED 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.