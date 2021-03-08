Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
