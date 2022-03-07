Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.