Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

