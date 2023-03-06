The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
