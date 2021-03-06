Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.