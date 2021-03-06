 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

