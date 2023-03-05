Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.