The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Data suggest Antarctica will likely set a record this year for the lowest sea ice extent — the area of ocean covered by sea ice.
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forec…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Or…
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
A new weather satellite will provide our most sophisticated look yet at what Earth's Western Hemisphere looks like 22,236 miles above the planet.
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Orangeburg folks should be prepar…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degr…
This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It lo…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expecte…