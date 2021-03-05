Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.