Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees …
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's fore…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tod…