 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News