Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.