Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until TUE 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.