Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
