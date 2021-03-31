The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
