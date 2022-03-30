Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.