The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
