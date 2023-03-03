The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lake Wind Advisory from FRI 12:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.