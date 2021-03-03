Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.