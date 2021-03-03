Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly …
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degr…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks will see …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot t…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Orangeb…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Looking ahead, …