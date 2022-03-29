Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.